Namibia: Soldier Appears for Housebreaking, Assault

A member of the Namibian Defence Force (NDF) was denied bail for housebreaking and assault charges in the Ngoma Magistrate Court on Monday.

Ronnie Visser Johannes (30) was arrested on Saturday after he allegedly broke into a house and assaulted a woman (56) and a minor at Imapalila Combined School in the Zambezi region.

His case was postponed to 11 November for further investigation, and for him to apply for legal aid.

Zambezi regional inspector Kisco Sitali yesterday confirmed that a case of housebreaking and common assault was opened at the Imapalila Police Station and is still under investigation.

The woman, who has been admitted to a private hospital at Katima Mulilo, yesterday said she cannot fathom how an NDF member who is supposed to protect citizens would commit such a crime.

"Me and my 13-year-old stepdaughter did not deserve to be attacked like that. I sustained serious injuries to my head and body. My stepdaughter's injuries were minor, and they were treated at the clinic on the island," she said.

The woman recalled waking up at around 02h00 to change her two-month-old grandchild's nappy, when she heard a noise coming from the kitchen.

"I thought it was one of the girls and called out, but got no response. I then decided to go and see, and when I got into the kitchen I saw this strange man in my house. At that moment I realised I was in danger. I rushed back to my room to put the baby down," she said.

The woman said the man followed her to her room and started assaulting her.

She then picked up a broom to hit the man, after which he fell.

She said he got up, grabbed the stick from her, and beat her until she fell.

"That's the moment when my stepdaughter woke up and came to see what was happening. When she saw that he was beating me she started hitting him to get him away from me. He then turned around and started assaulting her too," the woman said.

She said she gathered strength and got up to call the neighbours for help, upon which the man ran off.

The woman's neighbours captured the man, and took him to the police station.

He appeared before magistrate Boyd Namushinga, while the state was represented by Donavan Schuster.