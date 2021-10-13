Namibia: Sprinting in Tobias Hainyeko

An athletics event was held in the Mukwanangombe informal settlement of the Tobias Hainyeko constituency on Saturday to encourage residents, especially the youth, to take up sport.

It was organised by the Khomas Regional Youth Forum in accordance with the National Youth Policy III, particularly Pillar 2 of the Youth Health and Well-being.

The event also celebrated the achievements of Namibia's 2020 Olympic and Paralympic sprinters, who have inspired and united Namibians during this difficult time of the global pandemic, said organiser Peter Kaveto, chairperson of the Khomas Regional Youth Forum, which is an extension of the National Youth Council.

He told New Era Sport the community was entertained by some local residents in 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay.

"Thirty-six medals were handed over to the best runners. Bet Premier sponsored the medals, while Josua Kaukungwa from Hieroglyphics Trading provided financial support to ensure the medals are accompanied by shopping vouchers for the champions. Coca-Cola Namibia made sure the sprinters don't go thirsty by sponsoring water bottles and soft drinks," said Kaveto.

Media personality Pombili Shilongo graced the occasion to talk about sexual and gender-based violence.

She encouraged victims to speak out against the social ills that have seen many suffering in silence.

Shilongo urged the community to call the toll free numbers 116 and 106 to get instant help.

Omnicare Namibia had their mobile health service on site. They informed the community about the importance of being vaccinated against the coronavirus, and inoculated several people on the day.

Tobias Hainyeko constituency councillor Christopher Likuwa was also present.

Kaveto announced that next year's event will include more sport codes.