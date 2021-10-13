Namibia: Hope for Baby With Deformity

The birth of a baby is a source of joy for most mothers. And so it was for Aina Festus and her family, when her little baby girl was born on 5 December 2019 at Onandjokwe Lutheran Hospital in the Oshikoto region.

Relieved to have delivered a healthy child, Festus was elated to walk out of the delivery room without suffering any labour complications.

Festus told The Namibian that immediately after leaving the labour ward, a nurse brought her the baby and told her the infant had a swell in her chest, but that a doctor would examine her later.

After a few hours, the medical doctor on duty examined her newborn and that was when her joy and contentment turned to devastation.

There was something wrong with her baby. The newborn had an imperforate anus.

"I was shocked. It was the first time I'd heard of a baby born without an anus. I was confused and I did not know what to do. I went to Oshakati State Hospital for an X-ray because the one at Onandjokwe was out of order at the time."

The X-ray confirmed the diagnosis.

"The doctor said the condition could be corrected through surgery," said Festus (28), a single mother of four.

Little Maria Mwakondjethimbo's father resides in Angola, said Festus, and hardly offers her any kind of support to raise the child.

She lives at Iikokola village in the Oshikoto region and is currently unemployed, surviving on the kindness of the community.

Her needs are many. Her baby needs nappies, milk, wipes, clothes and food. The baby eats only soft food like yoghurt and formula because she cannot pass hard stool.

"I am appealing to any good Samaritan out there for assistance. I do not have the means to care for my baby. My baby's health condition is of much concern to me and I will be thankful to anyone who can assist me," she said.

The child is currently at the Oshakati State Hospital where she is undergoing evaluation before the corrective operation takes place. Doctors have inserted a device into her stomach, through which she passes stool.

A member of the non-governmental organisation Kwafela Oshiwana, Paulus Kornelius, last Tuesday donated 500 disposable nappies to Festus. He said the organisation is currently working to solicit funds to assist Festus and her baby.

Commending Kwafela Oshiwana at the handover, Oshakati Hospital acting medical superintendent Asumani Kibandwa said their assistance would go a long way.

Specialist surgeon at Ongwediva Medipark Private Hospital, Brown Ndofor, explained that an imperforate anus is a birth defect in which the rectum is malformed.

There are many possible causes of the condition, such as genetic abnormalities, smoking and radiation.

"One cannot easily pinpoint what is the cause because genetic abnormalities can easily be inherited from the parents or the baby could be the first in the family to suffer from such a genetic abnormality. Some causes can even occur naturally.

Sometimes it could be that the child's developmental tissue got damaged during the development stages, so it is really hard to say what exactly caused the mother to give birth to a baby with such a malformation," he said.

He described the condition as a complex issue, however, he said it can easily be corrected through surgery and the child can go on to lead a normal life.

"If a child is born with a certain malformation, they can live a normal life. The malformation can easily be corrected. The mother should fear nothing at all because this condition is treatable and the child will live a normal life," said Ndofor.

While such malformations are rare in Namibia, Ndofor said it is common in many African countries. Approximately one in every 5 000 newborns are likely to suffer from such a birth defect in Namibia, he said.

"Awareness is very important, people need to be aware of such conditions in order to prevent panic when it occurs. The condition can easily be treated, so they should not think it's the end of the world," said Ndofor.

Mwakondjethimbo is expected to undergo the operation on 3 November at the Oshakati hospital.