South Africa: Over 200,000 Covid-19 Jabs Given On Tuesday

South Africa has now distributed 19 461 202 COVID-19 vaccine doses after 205 681 were administered in the past 24 hours.

The Department of Health said of the over 200 000 administered jabs on Tuesday, 109 072 were first doses.

Meanwhile, the country now has 10 218 549 adults who are fully vaccinated.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said 27 929 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, with 592 new cases, representing a 2.1% positivity rate.

The majority of new cases were logged in KwaZulu-Natal (128), followed by the Western Cape (102), Gauteng (99), and the Free State (71).

Meanwhile, a further 83 COVID-19 related fatalities have been reported, bringing the death toll to 88 429 to date, while there has been an increase of 58 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.

The cumulative number of recuperated patients stands at 2 797 443, with a recovery rate of 96%.

Globally, as of 12 October 2021, there have been 237 655 302 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 4 846 981 deaths, reported to the World Health Organisation.