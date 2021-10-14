Kenyan Athlete Who Committed Suicide to Be Laid to Rest in West Pokot

Kenya's Agnes Jebet Tirop competes in the Women's 5,000m race heats during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on July 30, 2021.

As the athletics and sports community, generally, mourns the sudden death of Tokyo Olympian Agnes Jebet Tirop, another Kenyan world beater, Hoseah Mwok Macharinyang, will be buried at his West Pokot home on Thursday.

Macharinyang, who committed suicide under unclear circumstances last Saturday, will be buried at his Murkwijit Village home.

Macharinyang's body was found hanging from a rope in his cattle shed. The athlete, who died at the age of 35, is suspected to have been suffering from mental illness for some time.

The pastor at the Murkwijit Full Gospel Church, Pastor Michael Mwanga, said the athlete was a committed member of his Church together with his family.

The former Africa Junior 10,000 metres silver medalist first wore the national colours while competing at the 2004 World Junior Championships in St Etienne, France, finishing fourth in 28 minutes, 36.50 seconds.

The father of four specialised in the 10,000m and cross country running.

Macharinyang won three consecutive team titles with Kenya at the IAAF World Cross Country Championship from 2006 to 2008.

Hard-working athlete

Apart from shining on the track and in cross country running, he also finished fifth on his road racing debut at the Stramilano Half Marathon in 2008.

In 2009, Macharinyang won the annual Tuskys Cross Country title in Eldoret before going on to finish fifth at the Udine Half Marathon in Italy.

He has been remembered as a hard-working athlete who represented the country in five world cross-country championships.

Athletics Kenya officials in West Pokot County, led by Chairman Clement Poghisio, said Macharinyang, who has been missing in action since 2012, died barely a year after resuming training.

He has been described as a quiet and a hardworking athlete who set up a thriving hardware shop and a productive livestock farm in Murkwijit near Kapenguria town through his earnings from athletics.

Poghisio said he received the news of Macharinyang's death with shock. He said the county has lost one of its most talented sportspersons who had a bright future ahead of him.

"It is a sad affair, losing such a young person in such a bad way. He was a man that the country and locals could look upon in terms of athletics career," Poghisio said.

"As a region, we have lost a young and intelligent man who could steer his county that is coming up in sports to a greater heights. He had started training again in preparation for competition. He was preparing for a major comeback. As AK officials, we celebrate his achievements," he added.