Nigeria: Covid-19 - Nigerian Govt Makes Vaccination Mandatory for Civil Servants

13 October 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Nike Adebowale

"With effect from 1st December, 2021, Federal Government employees shall be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination..."

The Nigerian government has directed all its employees to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus as this will soon become a prerequisite for gaining access into their various offices.

The Chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, announced the new directive at its briefing on Wednesday.

Mr Mustapha said beginning December 1, 2021 all federal government employees will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or present a negative PCR result to gain access to their offices.

"With effect from 1st December, 2021, Federal Government employees shall be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or present a negative COVID-19 PCR test result done within 72 hours, to gain access to their offices, in all locations within Nigeria and our Missions," he said.

He noted that appropriate service wide circular will be issued to guide the process.

Mr Mustapha had on September 2, 2021, said the COVID-19 vaccination will be compulsory for federal civil servants once vaccines are available for everyone.

At the time, he said one of the reasons for compulsory vaccination of civil servants is because they will be travelling on behalf of the nation.

International affairs

Mr Mustapha said the government of the United Kingdom (UK) has eased restrictions on fully vaccinated travellers from Nigeria to the UK with effect from 11th October, 2021.

He said Nigeria welcomes this development and assured that the PSC shall continue to review the country's protocols based on global developments, science and national experience.

He said a revised protocol will be issued in the next 24 hours.

The chairman also said the aviation authorities in collaboration with the diplomatic sector have made reasonable progress in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He said the Minister of Aviation on Wednesday presented the position of African countries on Vaccine Passport which some economic blocks and countries wish to impose, for travel purposes.

"This is because African countries have found it difficult to access the vaccines for their citizens in sufficient numbers," he said.

He also said the PSC has decided to remove South Africa, Turkey, and Brazil from the list of countries where travellers were restricted from arriving.

