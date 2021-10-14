Kenya: Is Lava Lava Quitting Wasafi Records?

13 October 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Josephine Njoroge

Musician Abdul Juma Idd alias Lava Lava has sent tongues wagging after deleting all his photos from his official Instagram account, including those of his boss Diamond Platinumz.

Even though Nairobi News could not immediately finger what the issue was, the singer, however, did leave a cryptic message on his Instagram stories reading, I NA TO SHA.

Some fans in an attempt to decipher the message, have suggested that it is the reverse form of 'Inatosha', a Swahili word that means "it's enough".

The rumors of the artist reportedly quitting Wasafi comes amid criticism among music fans who claim that he has become a liability in the record label.

According to the critics, the Komesha hitmaker is not good enough for Wasafi because he no longer produces hit songs, unlike his musical counterparts at the label.

Rumors of his exit from the record label first surfaced back in 2019, when Lava Lava made an announcement that he would not be releasing songs, claiming that he was on a mission to build a group dubbed BiteGang that focuses on nurturing young talents.

Wasafi records is arguably one of the biggest record labels in Africa, which was founded by Bongo Flava King Diamond Platinumz who has nurtured some of East Africa's most renowned bongo artists such as Harmonize, Rayvanny, Lava, Queen Darleen, Mbosso, and Zuchu.

However, the label has had its fair share of fallouts after artists such as Richard Martin, aka Rich Mavoko, Zamaradi Mketema, Diamond's official Bodyguard Mwarabu Fighter and singer Rajab Abdul Kahali aka Harmonize, walked away.

