Zimbabwe: DJs Fantan, Levels Jail Term Reduced

13 October 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mary Taruvinga

THE High Court has been reduced the 12-month jail term of three popular music promoters Arnold Kamudyariwa (DJ Fantan) Tafadzwa Kadzimwe (DJ Levels) and Damma, born Simbarashe Chanachimwe.

Their sentence has been reduced to three months with an option to pay a $2 000 fine each coupled with conditions of good behaviour for the next five years.

Fantan and colleagues were out on bail pending appeal.

Their appeal was heard by judges of appeal, Pisirayi Kwenda, and Benjamin Chikowero after the state conceded their sentence was too harsh.

The three were convicted in January this year on their own guilty plea by the Harare provincial head magistrate, Vongai Muchuchuti.

Muchuchuti slapped the trio with a 12-month jail sentence each before suspending six months of the jail terms on conditions of good behaviour.

The three landed in jail after they organised a New Year's Eve bash against national Covid-19 regulations which bars gatherings.

The party was attended by thousands of music fans in Harare's Matapi Flats.

Fantan and accomplices told the court in mitigation that they were ready to become brand ambassadors and lead the youths in Covid-19 awareness campaigns.

