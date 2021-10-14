Nigeria: Basketmouth Signs Music Deal With U.S. Label

13 October 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Ace comedian, Bright Okpocha, aka Basketmouth, has announced a mega deal he signed with a US-based record label, Empire.

Basketmouth made this known on his official Instagram handle, Wednesday.

The Nigerian comedian and actor wrote, "Hey guys, did I mention that I have been signed by @empire? Well... I am (sic)."

EMPIRE Distribution, Records and Publishing Inc. (marketed as EMPIRE) is an American distribution company and record label founded in 2010 by Ghazi Shami.

It is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with offices in New York City, London, Nashville, and Atlanta.

It has released albums in various genres but it is predominantly focused on hip hop music.

Many prominent companies and artistes have partnerships with EMPIRE with music being distributed across platforms such as iTunes, Google Play, Amazon, Deezer, Spotify, SoundCloud, and Rdio, along with physical CDs and vinyl being distributed to traditional record stores.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X