Nigeria: Billboard Hot 100 - Wizkid's 'Essence' in Top 10

13 October 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Affa Acho

Nigerian's original 'Starboy', Wizkid has achieved yet another milestone as his song, 'Essence', considered by many as the "song of the summer" lands on the top 10 spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

The news was shared via Instagram on Monday, and this achievement makes it the the first time a song by an African artiste will break into the Top 10 of the Billboard chart.

The Grammy Award winning singer, who is currently on a US tour, released 'Essence' as part of his 'Made In Lagos' album last year.

The song, which features Tems, as well gained ground towards the end of last year and picked up again this year with an amazing run which saw it break into the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 82.

That run has now catapulted the song straight to the Top 10 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It has also been the main propeller of Wizkid and Tems into the global mainstream view.

The song grabbed the attention of pop superstar, Justin Bieber, who could not resist the chance to jump on a remix.

