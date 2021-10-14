Tanzania: Samia Hails Twiga, U-19 Cricket

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has commended the national teams' hard work and commitment to serve their country, insisting through that the country has benefited much through their hard work.

President Samia made these remarks in the dinner ceremony to congratulate the National Women's Football Team (Twiga Stars) for clinching the COSAFA title.

In her remarks, President Samia noted, "I am following up the occasion, and I am pleased with Twiga Stars; I hope to have an occasion with you soon."

Following the President's remarks, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Arts, Culture and Sports, Hassan Abbasi assured the national teams and sports stakeholders that the Government will continue issuing its support to all national teams from all sports.

He noted that to ensure arts, culture, and sports sectors prosper, the government has put in place infrastructure improvement and has allocated 1.5bn/- as a development fund for all national teams.

The Ministry of Arts, Culture and Sports organized the ceremony also attended by government and sports associations' officials, including the Tanzania Cricket Association (TCA) and Tanzania Football Federation (TFF).

Other than the officials who attended the event, others were players from Tanzania national women teams; Twiga Stars and Tanzanite (U-20), the national Under-19 cricket team together with six Tanzanian envoys in the world's fashion and beauty pageants for people with hearing impairments.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The teams received rewards from the Ministry due to their impressive performance in various competitions.

The Ministry awarded Twiga Stars 20m/-, Tanzanite received 10m/-, the six representatives of the world's pageant to be held next year in Brazil, received 6m/- while the national cricket team received 5m/-.

Apart from the Ministry's rewards, several stakeholders also awarded Twiga Stars; among them are the National Bank of Commerce (NBC), who offered them a trophy and 10m/- cash prize.

Public Service Social Security Fund (PSSSF) contributed 5m/-, Star Media poured 5m/- to support the team.

The Tanzania National Parks Authority (TANAPA) offered a trip to Serengeti to the national teams as a reward for their incredible performance.

Besides the dinner, there was a music performance from Kayumba, Frida Amani, Shalo Mwamba, Beka Flavour and Isha Mashauzi.

Abbasi encouraged the U-20 National Women's Football Team (Tanzanite) to work hard in order to qualify for the World Cup, as that achievement will put the country on the world's sports map.