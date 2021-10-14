Namibia: Mict Deputy Minister Launches Information Bill Campaign in Rundu

13 October 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Petrus Muronga

DEPUTY minister of information and communication technology Emma Theofelus launched the Access to Information Bill awareness campaign at Rundu in Kavango East region on Wednesday morning.

The bill was drafted in 2016 to give individuals the right of access to information held by public authorities or the right to information.

It was tabled in parliament in June last year and was re-tabled last month after which it was referred to a Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information and Communication Technology for further public consultations.

Theofelus is on a countrywide awareness campaign for the public to give their inputs on the bill.

