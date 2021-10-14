Ethiopia: News - U.S. to Airlift Relief Supplies to Amhara, Afar, Announces $26m More in Aid - Donors Discuss "Possibility of Augmenting Road Operations" to Tigray

Addis Abeba — The United States said it was "airlifting relief supplies" from USAID's warehouse in Dubai to Addis Abeba, "which will be further transported north to respond to recently displaced people in Amhara and Afar.

In addition, the U.S. announced it was "providing more than $26 million in additional humanitarian assistance to help people affected by the ongoing conflict in northern Ethiopia, making it the "largest donor of humanitarian assistance in Ethiopia, providing more than $1 billion throughout the country over the last year, including more than $663 million in humanitarian assistance since the crisis began."

The announcement for the airlift and additional funding came shortly after USAID Administrator Samantha Power and Ambassador Jeffrey Feltman, U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa, convened an urgent High-Level Ministerial on northern Ethiopia. The High-Level Ministerial meeting included "G7 nations and other major donor countries to the humanitarian response included senior representatives from Canada, Denmark, the European Union, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and the United Kingdom, as well as the United States."

During the meeting, the U.S. and its partners discussed, among others, the "possibility of augmenting road operations--which are failing to meet urgent humanitarian needs due to government obstruction--by expanding air operations to deliver relief supplies directly to the region."

The airlifts to Amhara and Afar include "3,000 rolls of heavy-duty plastic sheeting to help meet the emergency shelter needs of 75,000 people; 26,000 buckets to help people gather and store safe drinking water and reduce the risk of water-borne diseases; enough Hygiene supplies to help up to 53,000 people stay healthy and prevent the spread of disease; and more than 10,000 kitchen sets to allow families to cook meals, and blankets to keep people warm."

In a statement issued after the high-level ministerial meeting, Ambassador Power said, donors agree that innocent Ethiopian lives depend upon the Government of Ethiopia immediately reestablishing communications, banking, and other vital services within Tigray, and fully restoring transport corridors and air linkages to Tigray.

"This includes allowing desperately needed fuel, medicines, and medical supplies into the region, all of which have in effect been blocked by the government for the last two months. Without immediate changes in this regard, humanitarian organizations are being forced to scale back or halt their programs, and hospitals and health centers have run out of medical supplies."

Full Statement

Tuesday, October 12, 2021

[Yesterday], Ambassador Jeffrey Feltman, U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa, and I convened an urgent High-Level Ministerial on northern Ethiopia--where millions of civilians are currently experiencing one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world. This High-Level Ministerial of G7 nations and other major donor countries to the humanitarian response included senior representatives from Canada, Denmark, the European Union, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and the United Kingdom, as well as the United States. Participants underscored their deep concern over deteriorating humanitarian conditions on the ground and their commitment to the welfare of the Ethiopian people.

More than eleven months of fighting have left an estimated six to seven million people facing severe food insecurity. More than two million people have fled their homes and up to 900,000 people are facing famine-like conditions in Tigray, where people are going multiple days without food and have resorted to eating leaves. The United States is the largest donor of humanitarian assistance in Ethiopia, providing more than $663 million since the crisis began, including more than $26 million in additional humanitarian assistance announced today. The U.S. is committed to continuing to provide humanitarian assistance to all Ethiopians affected by this conflict.

Participants agreed on the urgency of finding solutions to a complicated set of challenges facing humanitarians and international donors, and acknowledged that the ongoing spread of the conflict underscored the need for the U.S. and our partners to consider different approaches for meeting these challenges. Achieving the most urgently-needed objectives--the lifting of restrictions on humanitarian access to civilians in Tigray and the negotiation of a cease-fire among all parties--will require coordinated action. Donors reinforced their support for the efforts of African Union High Representative for the Horn of Africa Olusegun Obasanjo, who met today with Secretary of State Tony Blinken. Participants also discussed the importance of the upcoming meeting of the European Union's Foreign Affairs Council on October 18 to better align EU member states around actions necessary to shift the parties to this conflict toward a negotiated political agreement.

The United States and our donor partners condemned the dangerous vilification of humanitarian workers and spread of misinformation about the realities civilians are experiencing on the ground, and demanded an end to the continued harassment and intimidation of aid workers by various parties to the conflict.

Donors agree that innocent Ethiopian lives depend upon the Government of Ethiopia immediately reestablishing communications, banking, and other vital services within Tigray, and fully restoring transport corridors and air linkages to Tigray. This includes allowing desperately needed fuel, medicines, and medical supplies into the region, all of which have in effect been blocked by the government for the last two months. Without immediate changes in this regard, humanitarian organizations are being forced to scale back or halt their programs, and hospitals and health centers have run out of medical supplies. The United States and its partners discussed the possibility of augmenting road operations--which are failing to meet urgent humanitarian needs due to government obstruction--by expanding air operations to deliver relief supplies directly to the region.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Conflict U.S., Canada and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Participants condemned the Government of Ethiopia's unprecedented expulsion of UN officials from the country, and agreed that the decision should be reversed. This action undermines international efforts to deliver humanitarian assistance to millions of people whose lives depend on it. Donors stressed that humanitarian assistance is provided based on needs and on the principles of humanity, impartiality, neutrality, and independence--principles that the UN and the broader humanitarian community are upholding in Ethiopia in their attempts to deliver lifesaving aid to people in desperate need.

Finally, the participants discussed the importance of accountability for the victims of the conflict and the potential for the forthcoming joint report of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and Ethiopian Human Rights Commission to provide recommendations for how to end impunity for those most responsible for atrocities, including widespread sexual violence and extrajudicial killings.