Tanzania: Minister Explains Why Youths Should Follow Nyerere's Footsteps

The Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office responsible for Policy, Parliament Affairs, Labour, Youth, Employment and Persons with Disability, Jenista Mhagama Minister has urged youths to follow the footsteps of the father of the nation, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere.

Ms Mhagama made the appeal at a symposium to mark 22 years since founding father of the nation Mwalimu Julius Nyerere held on Wednesday in Chato District, Geita.

"Youth must live up to Mwalimu Nyerere's vision of being patriotic and loving Tanzania and the African continent so that the unity he has built will continue to prosper in society, peace and stability to our union," She said.

The guest of honour and the first speaker Advocate Sabelo Sibanda said Mwalimu was a preacher of oneness and the father of African liberation.

"His vision for freedom of African people went beyond the frame of Tanzania hence the reason why Tanzania was opened up for liberation movements, he pushed the vision and understanding that we Africans are all but one," he said.

A multi-talented South African performing artist, producer, radio and television presenter Sibongile Mlangeni said Africans must move forward as they are free, thanks to efforts made by the founders of African nations, including Julius Nyerere who led liberation struggles.

The founder of ASP, Nasra Mohamed Hilary described how Mwalimu loved and respected Women during his tenure hence called the community and the government to recognize other women who have participated in the liberation of Tanganyika and Zanzibar.

Zanzibar National Chairman of the Alliance for Democratic Change (ADC) Hamad Rashid Mohamed described ADC party leader Hamad Rashid Mohamed Mwalimu Nyerere as a visionary leader who loved all people and never discriminated against them in any form.

"We need to emulate the late father of the nation who was hard working, patriotic and was against corruption," noted Mr Hamad.

Explaining why the Uhuru torch is still relevant, Ambassador Christopher Liundi said it stimulates the nation's development as well as carrying hopes.