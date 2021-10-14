Tanzania: Impala Hotel Properties Auctioned for Sh2.6 Billion

Arusha — Properties belonging to late billionaire Melau Mrema, who passed away in 2017 have gone under the hammer to cover salary claims by employees of Impala and Naura Springs hotels and other creditors.

The order for the sale of the properties was issued by Ruth Masama at the Arusha Regional High Court Sub-Registry of labour ordering Nutmeg Actioneers Property to sell the properties before October 15.

The properties sold include plots number 16,17,18 19,20,21,22 and 23 located in the Uzunguni area in Arusha raise Sh2.65 billion

Apart from the employees other creditors were NBC Bank and social security funds.

The director of the brokerage firm, Boniface Buberwa, declared Edmund Robert Koka winner after he bid Sh2.65 billion that failed to be reached other nine competitors.

"Our winner is Edmund Koka who will have to pay 25 percent today and after 14 days he should have paid the full amopunt and Should he fail he will lose the right and the second winner," he said.

Prior to his death in Australia, Mrema owned several popular tourist hotels including, Impala, Naura Spring, Ngurdoto Mountain Lodge, all of which have been embroiled in conflict with staff and some were closed.

Other properties that he owned were Moshi Hotel which has already been sold, Impala Shuttle services, a car rental company and Classic Yours & Travels.