Nigeria: Igboho Critically Ill in Beninois Prison - Lawyer

Lead counsel to the embattled Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, fondly called Sunday Igboho, Mr. Yomi Alliyu, SAN, yesterday, disclosed that the Yoruba activist is critically ill in Cotonou, Benin Republic.

Alliyu spoke on an Ibadan based radio station, monitored by Vanguard.

Giving an update on Sunday Igboho's health condition in Cotonou, the legal practitioner confirmed that it was true that Igboho was critically ill and was taken to the hospital in Cotonou for medical attention.

Alliyu maintained that report reaching him was that one of his (Igboho's) organs might have been affected as a result of injuries he sustained when he reportedly fell while attempting to escape from gunmen that invaded his Soka residence in Ibadan on July 1, this year.

According to Alliyu, the Yoruba activist has already applied to the Republic of Benin authorities to allow him to access better medical attention in either France or Germany as a result of his failing health.

Speaking further with Vanguard, Alliyu said: "Yes, he is critically ill and he has been taken to the hospital in Benin Republic. The lawyers over there are going to report the matter to the Beninese court."

Vanguard News Nigeria