South Africa: Showmax Introduced Locally Produced Horror Film 'Triggered'

14 October 2021
NexTVAfrica (Paris)
By Stephane Canal

Showmax announced via Twitter on October 11 their upcoming new content set to premiere on the streaming service, one of which is the local horror film, Triggered. Co-written and directed by Alastair 'Axis Mundi Orr, the 2020 film won the 2021 Best Achievement in Make-Up and Hairstyling award at the South Africa Film and Television Awards (SAFTA).

According to Showmax, the film follows nine former high school friends who celebrate their five-year reunion camping in a forest. Terror strikes when they wake up with bombs strapped to their chests, all with varying times on their countdown clocks and the only way to survive is by "stealing" time from one another.

It has to be noted that Triggered premiered on Showmax on Monday, October 11 and is now available for streaming.

Read the original article on NexTVAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 NexTVAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X