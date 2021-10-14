Liberia: Chimpanzees' Attacks Leave 3 Persons Hospitalized in Nimba

Nimba County — Several citizens of District#8, Nimba County are said to be living in fear due to constant attacks from Chimpanzees that have left at least three persons hospitalized.

But Representative Larry Younquoi, who represents the district, has ordered his fellow citizens to kill Chimpanzees preying on them.

Chimpanzee is one of Liberia's wild animals, when killed by hunters there's a jail sentence.

Rep. Younquoi notes that he has applied all efforts for the Forestry Development Authority (FDA) to control the movement species but there has been no fruitful result, as the wild animal continues to attack women and children some of them hospitalized.

"It's about time for you guys to organize yourself to start killing chimpanzees [that are] causing trouble for my children. We the men in this area, it's about time to do so", he urged his kinsmen.

Over the past four months eight persons, including women and children have been raped, wounded hospitalized from Chimpanzees' attacks.

The victims, some of whom are seeking medical treatment at the Ganta United Methodist hospital in Ganta Nimba County, narrated to this paper that they were on their way to their farms When the Chimpanzees crossed in front of them, flogged and wounded, and raped three of them.

The report says due to the constant attacks from the Chimpanzees, women, and children are barred from going on the farm and to school respectively.https://thenewdawnliberia.com/pyj-campaigns-in-nimba/ Editing by Jonathan Browne