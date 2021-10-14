Liberia: 44-Year-Old Suspect Jailed for Statutory Rape

Maryland County — A 44-year-old rape suspect, Elliot Cooper has been incarcerated by the Pleebo National Police for allegedly raping an 11-year-old minor in Pleebo, Electoral district#2, Maryland County.

The incident occurred two weeks ago in a local village called Gbolobo, on the outskirts of Pleebo City.

Last Thursday, October 7, 2021, the parents of the victim alerted the Women and Children Protection Section of the Liberia National Police in Pleebo that their daughter had been sexually abused by the suspect.

She was immediately rushed to the Pleebo Health Center where health authorities conducted an examination and confirmed penetration.

Narrating the entire ordeal to reporters, parents of the victim said, Suspect Cooper had gone to spend a night with them and while everyone was asleep, he managed to get to the victim's bed and allegedly abused her sexually.

The family continues that due to long-distance and deplorable roads, they were unable to rush the victim to the health center for immediate medical treatment or to promptly alert the Liberia National Police for speedy investigation.

But the family stressed that last Thursday they informed the Women and Children Protection Section of the LNP in Pleebo and their daughter was quickly taken to the Pleebo Health Center where medical records confirmed that the girl was tempered with, and sustained an injury in her private part.

Though the suspect denied the allegation, he was arrested by Police and spent a night behind bar before being forwarded to the Pleebo Magisterial Court.

Suspect Cooper was charged with Statutory rape by D. Tarplah Karneh, head of the Women and Children Protection Division of the Liberia National Police in Pleebo, and sent to the Pleebo Magisterial Court.

The court indicated that Suspect Elliot Cooper committed statutory rape, which is above the Magisterial Court's jurisdiction, noting that he will be transferred to the Fourth Judicial Circuit Court during the November Term of Court for trial.

The crime is in violation of Section 14.70 of the Revised Rape law of Liberia which states, A person who has sexual intercourse with another (Male or Female) has committed rape if; (a) He intentionally penetrates the Vagina, Anus, Mouth, or any other opening of another person (Male or female) with his penis without the victim's consent.

Meanwhile, statutory rape has become alarming in the county. On Friday, September 24, 2021, Police arrested a 30-yr-old man for allegedly Sodomizing a 12-yr-old Boy in Larma Cox Community, Maryland.

Thirty-two years old Emmanuel T. Copper was charged on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, for allegedly raping a 14-year-old minor in Harper, while a thirty-year-old classroom teacher identified as Joseph Chea was also charged on Saturday, May 8, 2021, for allegedly raping a six-year-old student in Pleebo.

Three suspects identified as 18-year-old Alfred Griffith, 17-year-old Bill Johnson, and Suarez were charged on Saturday, September 19, 2020, with gang rape.