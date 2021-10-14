Algeria: Merabi Kicks Off Vocational Training Year 2021-2022

13 October 2021
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

TIMIMOUN-Minister of Vocational Training and Education, Yacine Merabi on Wednesday kicked off the October 2021 session of the vocational training year 2021-2022 from Timimoun.

The kick-off ceremony took place at the National Institute of Vocational Training Shaheed Moussa El-Berka, inaugurated by the Minister.

Merabi praised the efforts made by workers in the sector to ensure good conditions for the new vocational training year in this exceptional situation imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The new vocational training year coincides with the adoption by both Houses of Parliament of the Government's Action Plan, aimed at improving the quality of vocational training and education through matching training requirements and needs of the economic sector.

About 660,000 trainees and apprentices, all modes of training, including 200,000 new trainees, will join vocational training institutions, in compliance with strict preventive measures against the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the province of Timimoun, which has 4,310 trainees, 1,960 training places are provided, including 435 in residential mode, 470 in apprenticeship, 180 in rural areas, and 355 training seats for housewives.

Two (2) new specialties have been introduced for this session, including the cultivation of aromatic and medicinal plants and the other publishing.

