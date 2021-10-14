Liberia: Chinese Government Extols Clar Hope Foundation, Donates a Vehicle, Assorted Items

The Chinese Government, through its Embassy near Monrovia, has donated a huge consignment of assorted materials along with a 15 - seated mini-bus to the Liberian First Lady's Clar Hope Foundation, CHF.

Presenting the items Tuesday, October 12, 2021, Chinese Ambassador to Liberia, Ren Yisheng said the gesture was in appreciation and support of the great humanitarian work First Lady Clar Marie Weah continues to do through her foundation for the underprivileged people of Liberia.

"We appreciate all the useful work done by the Clar Hope Foundation for the vulnerable groups; the young women, children, and seniors of Liberia," remarked Ambassador Ren during a brief hand-over ceremony at the Chinese Embassy on the Congo Town Back-road.

Ambassador Ren Yisheng mentioned the ongoing construction of the City of Hope in Marshal, Margibi County, and the Home of the Elderly constructed in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County as some of the admirable projects of CHF, which speak volume of Mrs. Weah's care for less fortunate Liberians.

The Chinese Envoy said his government and people were pleased to identify with Mrs. Weah's work while stressing that such support was indicative of the long-standing cordial bilateral relations between their respective countries and peoples.

He named the items as several cartons of noodles, clothes, academic materials, 200 pieces of tablet -computers, and kits-of-love bags for children among others, noting that they were made possible by the All-China Women Federation, Chinese Enterprises, China Disabled Persons Federation, and the China Charity Foundation.

Receiving the donation, First Lady Clar Marie Weah described the gesture as a demonstration of the true partnership not only with her office and foundation but also the government and people of Liberia, as she conveyed President Weah's profound gratitude through the Ambassador to Chinese President Xi Jingpin.

"The government of the People's Republic of China and its Embassy have always supported in great ways the work of the Office of the First Lady and the Clar Hope Foundation; a foundation that is ultra-passionate about bringing joy, hope, and constructive advancement in the lives of Liberian women and girls," Mrs. Weah said.

"Our partnership with the Chinese Government and its people is one that continues to see these kinds of gestures of significance and I want to tell you that such makes me humbly gratified."

In a rather special note of gratitude to the respective groups whose contributions made the donation possible, Mrs. Weah noted that their assistance would change the lives of thousands of Liberians whom they have never and would never meet.

As part of the donation ceremony, Ambassador Ren and First Lady Weah signed and exchange acceptance notes.