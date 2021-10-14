Eritrea: Ambassador Isa Ahmed Isa Presents Credential

13 October 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara, 13 October 2021- Ambassador Isa Ahmed Isa Eritrean Ambassador to Sudan, presented his credentials to the Chairman of the Transitional Military Council of the Republic of Chad, Gen. Mahamat Idris Deby as non-resident Ambassador to that country.

At the ceremony held at the National Palace in Ndjamena, Ambassador Isa Ahmed conveyed the message of goodwill of President Isaias Afwerki and expressed Eritrea's readiness to strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation with the Republic of Chad.

Ambassador Isa Ahmed also expressed readiness in cooperation with Chadian concerned institutions to work for the development of the bilateral relation and cooperation between the two countries.

General Mahamat Idris Deby on his part expressed his country's willingness and readiness to develop friendly relations between the two countries in diplomatic and economic sectors as well as to work together on regional and global issues.

In the same vein, Ambassador Isa Ahmed Isa met and held talks on 11 October with Mr. Cherif Mahamat Zene, Foreign Minister of Chad, focusing on strengthening bilateral relations and issues of interest to the two countries.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X