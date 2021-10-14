Eritrea: Ambassador Isa Ahmed Isa Presents Credential

Asmara, 13 October 2021- Ambassador Isa Ahmed Isa Eritrean Ambassador to Sudan, presented his credentials to the Chairman of the Transitional Military Council of the Republic of Chad, Gen. Mahamat Idris Deby as non-resident Ambassador to that country.

At the ceremony held at the National Palace in Ndjamena, Ambassador Isa Ahmed conveyed the message of goodwill of President Isaias Afwerki and expressed Eritrea's readiness to strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation with the Republic of Chad.

Ambassador Isa Ahmed also expressed readiness in cooperation with Chadian concerned institutions to work for the development of the bilateral relation and cooperation between the two countries.

General Mahamat Idris Deby on his part expressed his country's willingness and readiness to develop friendly relations between the two countries in diplomatic and economic sectors as well as to work together on regional and global issues.

In the same vein, Ambassador Isa Ahmed Isa met and held talks on 11 October with Mr. Cherif Mahamat Zene, Foreign Minister of Chad, focusing on strengthening bilateral relations and issues of interest to the two countries.