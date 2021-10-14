Cameroon: Transition Process in Turmoil

This follows a demand by the President of the Sovereign Council, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, for the dissolution of the Civilian Government.

The transition process in Sudan has witnessed a setback following what most observers say is an abuse of power by the President of the Sovereign Council, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan. On Monday October 11, 2021 the General demanded the dissolution of the civilian government. According to the constitution, the decision to dissolve the government is the prerogative of the Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and not the President of the Sovereign Council. The demand has added more fuel to the persisting wrangling as the tone is rising even more each day between civilians and military personnel who share power.

Three weeks after the foiled coup attempt fomented, according to the authorities, by supporters of the Omar al-Bashir regime, the Sudanese transition process is plunged into an unprecedented political crisis with the military multiplying attacks against the civilian government. Speaking to a crowd of soldiers on Monday, General al-Burhan said the army is the only credible force capable of protecting the Sudanese transition. While the civilians say the generals are trying to do everything to sabotage any attempts to reform the country by not respecting the constitutional document signed in August 2019 and are calling for a complete overhaul of the security forces.

This war of words is unfolding against the backdrop of the crisis in the eastern part of the country. In Port Sudan, hundreds of protesters from the Beja tribe have been blocking port facilities for nearly a month making it impossible for any export or imports of goods. The situation has further exacerbated the already daily shortages with basic necessities like bread lacking in bakeries in the capital Khartoum because the wheat stocks had run out.

According to Volker Perthes, representative of UNITAMS, the UN Transition Mission in Sudan, "The Sudanese transition could well derail," because the situation is so tense that the United Nations mediator believes the coming weeks will be decisive.