Cameroon: CPDM Kupe Muanenguba III Section - Era of Unity Opens in Tombel

The new Section President, Mbulle Valantine Mbulle emerged as the people's choice with the determination to invigorate the party in the area.

The recent reorganisation of the basic organs of the ruling Cameroon's Peoples Democratic Movement (CPDM) has produced new grassroots leaders across the country. In Tombel, Kupe Muanenguba Division, supporters of the party chose Mbulle Valantine Mbulle, described by militants of the Kupe Muanenguba III as "the man of the people." Though the election was tough given the interference from some officials of the party's permanent divisional delegation, against the spirit of the circular of the Secretary General of the Central Committee, the final results approved by the Regional Committee of the South West Regional Permanent Delegation reflected the aspirations of the grassroots militants in Kupe Muanenguba III Section. The choice of Mr Mbulle, CPDM cohorts stated, is intended to give a fresh impetus to the party in Tombel, which for some years now, has not been dynamic coupled with the socio-political crisis rocking the North West and South West Regions.

The new leadership with Mbulle Valantine as CPDM Section President and Dr Felicia Ngome as WCPDM Section president, have promised to take the ruling party to the next level in Tombel by mobilising and galvanising militants from all strata to a common purpose and direction. The "election of unity" as some pundits put it, has ignited the much desired call for unity not only among the political elite of the area but also from the grassroots supporters. Mr Mbulle, who has been a CPDM stalwart even as a student since the 90s has pledged to work with all the vital forces of the area to rejuvenate the party and maintain its top position in all elections in Tombel.