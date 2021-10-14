Cameroon: Star Building - Ambassador of Japan Says Goodbye

Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute granted a farewell audience to Ambassador Tsutomu Osawa on October 12, 2021.

The Ambassador of Japan to Cameroon, Tsutomu Osawa who arrived in Yaounde on October 9, 2018, will be leaving the country in early November 2021 after having spent three years working for the consolidation of bilateral relations between Cameroon and Japan.

Considering that the Japanese diplomat is at the end of his diplomatic stay at the helm of his country's diplomatic mission in Cameroon, Tsutomu Osawa paid a visit to the Prime Minister, Head of Government, Joseph Dion Ngute on October 12, 2021 to say good bye.

Talking to the press after discussions with the Prime Minister, the Japanese diplomat said he really enjoyed living and working in Cameroon within the three years. He used the occasion to express gratitude to Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute for his guidance and support that facilitated his work.

As to the highpoints of his contribution in consolidating the good relations between Japan and Cameroon, the Ambassador disclosed that he signed agreements with government to enable the implementation of the Presidential Plan for the Reconstruction and Development of the North West and South West Regions. The agreement was for Japan to provide FCFA 1.5 billion for the rehabilitation of water points and health centres in Fako Division of the South West Region.

As to the future of bilateral cooperation between Japan and Cameroon, Ambassador Tsutomu Osawa said, "Our government will continue to support Cameroon to improve the living conditions of the people."