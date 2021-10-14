Cameroon: Chracerh - Chantal Biya's Motherly Gifts to Babies

One week after their delivery, the newborns have received special gifts and bouquets of flowers from the matron of the hospital.

In tears of joy, with her one-week baby girl in hand, Césarine B, welcomed an emissary at the door of her hospitalization room (308) from the First Lady of Cameroon, Chantal Biya. The envoy had gifts (beautifully parceled) for her baby girl. She is one among the three women who gave birth last week at the Yaounde Paul and Chantal Biya Gynaecological Endoscopic Surgery and Human Reproductive Technical Hospital (CHRACERH). True to her expression of love, the First Lady, matron of the reproductive hospital, could not be indifferent to the joy of these women after long attempts into motherhood.

Thanks to the constant efforts of the Presidential Couple and the medical team at CHRACERH, they were able to conceive via In-Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) and today are happy mothers with their own children. In all smiles, yesterday, October 12, 2021 the mothers of one-week-old babies received the gifts of love from the First Lady of Cameroon with gratitude and thanks giving to the Lord. As she managed to control her tears, Césarine B said she lacked words to express her feelings as she said "Thank you First Lady, thank you CHRACERH for giving us a lifetime experience in motherhood, thank you to the presidential couple for setting up such a structure in Cameroon. I encourage other women in the waiting to believe in the hospital and the medical team in place."

At room 306 of the hospital, another happy mother Sylvie-Claire T, aged 49 welcomed the special gifts from the First Lady with a lot of surprise and joy. She told the team of reporters that the First Lady will not stop surprising women in Cameroon. According to her, not only has the First Lady done everything for the creation of CHRACERH, which is a source of joy to women to be called "mama", but that she is always present through special gifts to ensure the wellbeing of their children. "I pray God to always provide for the First Lady, so that she can always assist other women in the future. She is a woman with a good heart and she will never stop surprising us," Sylvie-Claire T. told the press.

For his part, the Administrator, Director General of CHRACERH, Professor Jean Marie Kasia expressed gratitude to the Presidential Couple for the constant support. This, according to him, is a tap on the backs of the medical team to say well-done. He said the gifts are some sort of energy to them to move on. Prof Jean Marie Kasia said the personnel is ready to work with same determination to achieve the last objective of the hospital which is to run the cancerology project. He said they have the know-how and what they need are materials which the government has started providing.