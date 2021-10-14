Cameroon: 2022 FIFA World Cup - Qualification Chances Intact

The Indomitable Lions will play against the Flames of Malawi in Match Day-Five of the qualifiers on November 11, 2021 before meeting Côte d'Ivoire in a "do or die" game at home.

The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon have maintained the pace in the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying tournament. This far, the Indomitable Lions have put up a good performance in this phase of the qualifiers. After four playing days, Cameroon currently occupies the second spot in group D with nine points, a point behind the Elephants of Côte d'Ivoire. The battle now is who takes the top seat in the group.

In the last two matches played during the fourth playing day on Monday October 11, 2021, Cameroon beat Mozambique 1-0 in Tanger, Morocco. Cameroon's goal was scored by Michael Ngadeu at the 68th minute while Côte d'Ivoire beat Malawi 2-1 in South Africa. In the away leg Cameroon beat Mozambique 3-1 at home in Douala. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored two goals and Toko Ekambi scored the last goal at the 63rd minute. The dream of Coach Antonio Conceiçao was to grab the six points of the third and fourth playing days.

In the overall classification after the fourth playing day, Côte d'Ivoire is leading with 10 points. Cameroon has nine points after playing four matches, won three lost one, scored seven goals and conceding three. Malawi is third with three points and Mozambique occupies the bottom position with one point. Cameroon will play against the Flames of Malawi in Match Day-Five of the qualifiers on November 11, 2021 before returning home to host the Elephants of Cote d'Ivoire on November 14, 2021. The venue of the match is yet to be determined. The winner of group D will move to the final and play-offs round of the qualifiers against another group winner in a two legged encounter to determine a team to take one of Africa's five spots at the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar.