Cameroon: Women's World Handball Championship - Cameroon Sharpens Skills

Some 22 players have begun training in Yaounde ahead of the competition that will take place from December 2 to 19, 2021 in Spain.

The 25th edition of the Women's Handball World Championship will take place from December 2 to 19, 2021 in Spain. Ahead of this important event, preparations have intensified in the national women's handball team. Official of the team are leaving no stone unturned in order to ensure adequate preparation for the players.

Preparations for the Lionesses began shortly after the 2021 Cameroon Cup finals that took place on September 11, 2021. For this final training session, some 22 players have been called to camp by the head coach, Serge Christian Guebogo. The list of 22 players published by the FECAHAND is made up of home-based players. Most of the players are those who participated at the 2021 African Women's Handball Cup in Yaounde. The players are from top handball teams in the nation's capital with a majority of them from Armed forces and Police (FAP) with seven players, same with Fondation André Nziko (FANZ). TKC Yaounde has five players and Dynamique Bokito three.

With less than two months left before the competition, the vice African champions are training hard in order to do better than in the previous edition. The Lionesses will play in group B with Russia, Serbia and Poland. Cameroon will be participating at the World Cup for the third time. They participated in 2005 in St. Petersburg and in 2017 in Germany. In all the two editions Cameroon was eliminated at the group stage. This year's edition will be the first Women's World Championship to host 32 teams. The event will take place in four towns in Spain notably Castellon, Granollers, Liria and Torrevieja. A total of 108 matches will be played. The Netherlands are the current holders of the title.