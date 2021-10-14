Kenya: Serial Killer On the Run, Sonko Promises Sh200,000 for His Arrest

13 October 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Nairobi governor Mike Sonko has promised a reward of Sh200,000 to any person who will help the police trace wanted criminal Masten Wanjala.

Wanjala a confessed child serial killer is said to have mysteriously disappeared from police custody on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, hours before he was expected to appear in court.

The details of how he managed to secure his freedom remain unknown considering the tight security accorded to prisoners and suspects.

But Sonko, impeached as Nairobi governor in December 2020, and who is on trial for a number of corruption-related cases, is now vowing to help the authorities get their man.

Sonko has joined several Kenyans on social media in commenting on this prison break.

