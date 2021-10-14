Liberia: DR Cassel Defrauds Govt?

opinion

It appear that the political leader of the opposition party, People's Liberation Party (PLP) Dr. Danie Cassell has not been meeting his financial obligations to the government in terms of taxes to government on his buses, especially in the areas of paying withholding taxes for his employees to government .

According to him, his intention of brining the ten buses into the country is to help ease transportation problem. But since the buses came in early 2021, which are being use for both commercial and private rental services, it was believed that they are not registered in the party's name. According to documents in the possession of this paper from the business department of the party, they are registered in the name of Mr. Tarplah Doe. Its registered name is "Kweyan & Associates.

The buses, according to some drivers this paper spoke to, deductions are made as withholding taxes on a monthly basis into the government's revenue as required by law. But authorities have failed to present any document from LRA to indicate such payments are made.

Ten buses were brought into the country, but only eight, according to sources in the party are registered.

Almost all the drivers declined to give their exact salaries to this paper, but they said it hovers around US$150.00 to US$300.00. According to LRA, a withholding on each person's salary who takes about US$150.00, a percent of US$11.13 is paid into government's revenue.

"If this is true that the drivers make such amount, there is a need to effect their withholding into government's revenue. If the drivers are ten or more, then, they need to multiply such by the number of persons and do payment," one LRA person from communication department said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Well, for me, I am working here but they tell me they deduct money from my pay every month. They call it withholding tax. I have not seen a copy of it," one driver who declined to be name said.

According to records from the party's record section, for instance, on the 08/21/201 an amount of USD25 was paid to LRA under a description segment as Other Motor vehicle Tax service, as tax kind. It has receipt number of 021367 beginning 2/24/2021. Also, from 2/23/22.

Interestingly, many of the payments made have the same receipts number.

An amount of US$25.00 was paid on 8/21/2021, With receipt number :011357

The insider said, the vehicles are used as both commercial and rental services; which makes them entitle to payment of withholding taxes on each driver's salary.

"In a case where you are using the buses as rental services as well, you need to make a payment of withholding to the government . They have told us here that they are paying government that amount, but I found out such is not going on," he said.

When contacted Mr. Doe for comment, his phone rang but there was no answer. This was followed by a text message but there was no response. Investigation continues.