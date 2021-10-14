Kenya: Tight Battle as Politicians Line Up to Replace Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya

As the Kwale gubernatorial race hots up, six leaders have thrown their hats in the ring to succeed Governor Salim Mvurya next year.

Governor Mvurya's deputy, Ms Fatuma Achani, will be battling against Speaker Sammy Ruwa, Agriculture Principal Secretary Hamadi Boga, Kenya Ports Authority employee Lung'anzi Mangale, former Cabinet minister Chirau Mwakwere and businessman Daniel Dena.

Governor Mvurya has intensified campaigns for his deputy, urging residents to shun what he termed as cheap propaganda by adversaries and back her bid to take over from him. He added that Ms Achani was qualified to take up the mantle as the first woman governor in the Coast.

Track record

He told residents that he's supporting Ms Achani to ensure his track record is sustained and to spur further development. At most public functions, Mr Mvurya asks residents to support his deputy's bid.

The two have been launching projects in various parts of the county together as Ms Achani amplifies her bid to succeed Mr Mvurya, whom she has deputised since their first bid 2013.

"I want to be the governor because I believe there are so many projects Mr. Mvurya and I have started that should be completed," she said, adding, their successful projects in education, health and infrastructure development could only be protected and expanded if she takes over.

Mr Mvurya has backed this assertion, saying, critical projects, such as Elimu ni Sasa, which ensures all bright learners join secondary school and universities on scholarships, could easily flop if any other leader, who is not passionate about it, takes over.

Different strategies

Other aspirants have been using different strategies such as gatherings in villages and online platforms to push their bids and gain popularity.

This includes funerals, church services and women empowerment meetings at ward levels.

Mr Dena, whom the county boss seat has eluded twice, will be running on a Kanu ticket, while Mr Lung'anzi said he had settled on the United Democratic Alliance that's linked to William Ruto.

Mr Ruwa will run under the Orange Democratic Movement, and Mr Mwakwere under Wiper Party. Mr Boga and proposed running mate Tourism PS Safina Kwekwe are yet to announce their party.