Gambia: Authorities Charge 3 People With Criminal Trespass, Malicious Damage to Property

The Gambia Police Force on Monday said it has pressed charges against Neneh Freda Gomez and two others for allegedly trespassing into a property under litigation at the High Court.

Reports have it that the Citizens Alliance (CA) spokesperson, Neneh Freda Gomez, and her colleagues (Gilbert Manga and Lamin Sey) were picked-up by state security agents and taken away on Monday afternoon (11th October 2021).

Their arrest, report says, were in connection with a property in Bijilo, which Neneh owns with her partner that was vacated recently by the police anti-crime unit.

But the Police's spokesman, Superintendent (Spt.) Lamin Njie said: "Neneh Freda Gomez and two others were arrested for trespassing into a property under litigation at the High Court."

He added the trio was charged with criminal trespass and malicious damage to property contrary to laws of The Gambia.

"They are currently granted bail while appropriate actions follow," Spt. Njie said.