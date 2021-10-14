South Sudan/Gambia: Gambia Bounces Back With 2-1 Win Against South Sudan

13 October 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Momodou Jarju

The Gambia's Scorpions have bounced back with a 2-1 win against South Sudan following two straight defeats in their last two international friendly matches. The game was played in Morocco Tuesday afternoon.

The Scorpions manifested a dominant performance in both halves of the game with Ablie Sanyang pulling the strings in the attacks, Yusupha Bobb and Ebrima Darboe controlling the midfield, while James Gomez, Omar Colley and the rest of the defence showed solid performance.

Gambian striker Assan Ceesay, who scored the Scorpions' goal from a penalty spot against Sierra Leone in the 22nd minute last Saturday, kept count again from the penalty spot twice in the first half. Dani Lual scored South Sudan's goal in the 88th minute.

The friendly matches form part of the Gambia's senior squad technical preparation ahead of its maiden participation in the continental flagship tournament to be held in Cameroon early 2022.

The Scorpions were shocked with a 7-2 thrashing by the Morocco under 23 team on Thursday afternoon, October 7, 2021. It was the first of three games the Scorpions were scheduled to play within a space of 6 days.

The Scorpions locked horns with Sierra Leone on Saturday- a match which ended 2-1 in favour of Sierra Leone.

Drawn against Mauritania, Mali and Tunisia in Group F, all eyes are on the Scorpions as they prepare to sting in the maiden continental tournament.

