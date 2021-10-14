Gambia: CA Calls On Police to Drop Charges Against Their Member, Others

The Citizens' Alliance (CA) on Tuesday called on the Police to drop charges against their spokeswoman and two others and release them without delay.

Below is the statement issued by the party:

"The leadership and general membership of the Citizens' Alliance (CA) is dismayed by the arrest and subsequent charges levied on its Party Spokeswoman, Nenneh Freda Gomez.

"Nenneh, a patriotic and a law-abiding citizen, was arrested with some of her staff and a journalist, taken to Senegambia Police Station and later charged at the Kairaba Police Station on two counts - criminal trespass and malicious damage of property - in her attempt towards reclaiming a property rightfully belonging to her and her partners. We wish to unequivocally stand in solidarity with our colleague, while calling on the police to immediately drop both charges and promptly release them without delay.

"We wish to remind the police that right to property and freedom of expression are fundamental human rights guaranteed in our constitution," CA stated.