Gambia: Dankunku Gets Electricity After 300 Years of Existence

Niamina Dankunku village which has been in existence for the past 300 yearshas finally been blessed with 162 solar streets lights covering the entire village.

"This is a big achievement and an unprecedented history for the community of Dankunku", said Alkalo Alhagie Kebba Mboge during the inauguration of the solar street lights held over the weekend in Dankunku.

The project worth over half a million dalasis was funded by members of Dankunku Maribantang Development Association (DAMDA) based in Germany.

The inauguration also witnessed a donation of medical equipment to Dankunku Health Centre by the same association. The donated items included beds, crutches, bed sheets, face masks, wheel chairs, among others.

Alkalo Mboge said Dankunku is among the oldest villages within the area but has never benefited from such facilities. He therefore on behalf of village elders thanked the youth of the village for the initiative aimed at improving the lives and livelihoods of natives of the community.

Imam Alhagie Almami Saidykhan said the project will immensely impact their lives and livelihoods.

According to him, the community had a lot of great people and also has a historical background dating back to the Second World War but was never considered for development.

He thanked donors for also providing the community with an ambulance, medical items, a borehole, and the latest solar street lights. "This is a big relief and boost for the community of Dankunku".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Energy By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He further advised the association to show more commitment, cooperation and hard work towards bringing more development to the village.

Lamin Fatty, DAMDA Secretary General described the inauguration of the solar street lights as a dream come true for them.

Sherifo Mboge, DAWDA President thanked his members for making the project a reality for the community. He highlighted that the association's primary objective is to bring unity, cooperation, development, projects and programs that are beneficial to the lives and livelihood of people of Dankunku.

Mr. Mboge appealed to the community to ensure the sustainability of thestreet lights project.

He disclosed that plans are underway to have a scanning machine for Dankunku Health Centre to help pregnant women determine their status of delivery as well as save them the time, energy and resources of having to travel to other health centres.