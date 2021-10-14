Gambia Wrestling Team Commence Training Ahead of African Championship

13 October 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

The Gambia Wrestling national team commenced intensive training session at the Fajara Beach ahead of the 9th Edition of ECOWAS African Wrestling tournament slated for 4 to 6 November 2021 in Dakar, Senegal.

The tournament was organised by the ECOWAS Youth and Sports Development Center (EYSDC) and funded by the Regional Body (ECOWAS).

The tournament is open to all states within the region.

Coach Suleyman Bah alias Boy Melahhas started training with 16 wrestlers which will be trimmed down to 5 wrestlers who will represent The Gmbia in the tournament.

The tournament will be hosted at the Senegalese iconic National Arena for the first time.

The championship will be played in a group and individual categories with each participating country expected to be represented by five wrestlers in 66kg, 76kg, 86kg, 100kg and 120kg.

