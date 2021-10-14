Gambia: GID Marks Immigration Day

Gambia Immigration Department (GID) on Friday marked Immigration day at its head office in Banjul.

Ebriama Mboob, commissioner of Administration, said GID was formally established by a cabinet memorandum on 22 August 1990. Prior to this development, border management and migration control were the business of a specialised unit with the Gambia Police Force.

Mr. Mboob added that for three decades now the GID continues to uphold and fulfil its statutory mandate in the realm of consistency and progress.

Seedy M. Touray, the director general of GID, said it's worthwhile to accept the great lengths that "our former DGs and Commissioners went to promote the sharing of unity, oneness and collaboration among the various security outfits, partners and stakeholders within and outside the country."

"It is notable that they have attained this by accomplishing their core mandate and duties with great distinction and in a poised manner," he added.

"Let me reiterate that you all have served with distinction and honour for which you should be extremely proud of."

He said some former DGs and Commissioners left "us for heavenly abode; we all are distressed by their untimely departure and pray that their souls rest in peace."

"I salute them and pray to the Almighty that their bereaved families can cope up with their massive loss and feel privileged that their beloved had devoted their lives to the service of this country.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Migration Gambia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr. Touray thanked partners and stakeholders for their continuous support and collaboration in the GID mandate implementation effort.

Hassan Tangara, the permanent secretary at the Ministry of Interior, said Immigration Day is a day set aside to reflect on the trials, tribulations and achievements of a key pillar of his ministry. Since the establishment of the Gambia Immigration Department as a separate entity from the Gambia Police Force in 1992, he said, significant achievements have been registered in enhancing and monitoring movement of people in and out of the country.

PS Tangara said his ministry recognises the tremendous efforts of the Gambia Immigration Department in the overall national security activities notably, in the most recent time, the fight against Covid-19 and operation zero crime.

"However, the Gambia Immigration Department implementation of the Migration Information and Data Analysis Snystem (MIDAS) project and engagement with IOM is gradually setting the pace for improved border management system matching with time and international standards."

Essa Faal vows to implement full TRRC recommendations if elected

EU adopts temporary visa measure for Gambian citizens