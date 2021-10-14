Gambia: On the Dankuku Street Lights

analysis

The recently inaugurated Niamina Dankunku solar street lights will no doubt improve individual quality of life, facilitate community services such as health and education and enable business entities to carry out professional activities for the community.

Dankunku Maribantang Development Association (DAMDA) based in Germany over the weekend inaugurated 162 solar street lights for the historic settlement which has been in existence for over three hundred years without electricity supply.

Deploying solar street lights on a main road, streets and in other public places makes them easier to access and improves social ties. Additionally, in more isolated areas, these lighting solutions help reduce insecurity, theft and assaults.

While access to electricity is growing globally, more than 11% of the world's population still lives off-grid, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA). This figure rises to 46% in Africa, in particular in sub-Saharan Africa where nearly 600 million people live without access to electricity. Providing off-grid populations with access to energy plays a crucial role in accelerating their economic development, reducing inequalities and improving their security, in addition to having a positive impact on education and schooling.

Quality solar lighting offers citizens a better experience of their communities. It helps improve the readability of public space, thus making it more accessible and welcoming. It acts as a driver of social cohesion, strengthening the ties and interaction between individuals, while allowing them to carry on their social and recreational activities throughout the evening.

"This is a big achievement and an unprecedented history for the community of Dankunku", said Alkalo Alhagie Kebba Mboge during the inauguration.

The project worth over half a million dalasi was funded by members of Dankunku Maribantang Development Association (DAMDA) based in Germany.

He added that the initiative aimed at improving the lives and livelihood of natives of the community.

Just like accessible amenities are part of public spaces so too is lighting.

One of the benefits of lighting a community is safety. This is the essential advantage of lighting. By illuminating roads and other public spaces, there is a tendency to reduce the risks of accidents and injuries. Lighting is especially important for driving at night. Whether driving on the motorway or in residential areas, good lighting improves visibility and minimises the risk of accidents.

With a growing number of people in our town and villages opting for sustainable modes of transportation, cycling has become extremely popular. It is an added necessity to ensure that we are able to ensure the safety of cyclists. Well-lit public spaces also provide pedestrians the much needed sense of security to step out after sundown.

Another benefit of lightning a community is to boost its economic prosperity. Nowadays, so many people depend on electricity for so many purposes in both urban and rural settings and these include keeping perishable goods in storage facilities for a longer time.

