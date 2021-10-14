Gambia: MoI Holds Forum to Review PSC Act, Training Manual

The Ministry of Interior on Monday commenced a five day forum to review the Private Security Companies Act and the Training Manual for Private Security Guards at the Gambia Police Force Cooperative Credit Union Hall in Kanifing.

The Forum aims at bringing together relevant stakeholders to review and develop the private security company Act and training manual to conform to international standards and best practice.

The review of the Act will enable the Ministry of Interior to adequately oversee, monitor and regulate operations, activities of the private security companies in the country.

Fanta B.S. Manneh, Deputy Permanent Secretary Ministry of Interior on behalf of her Minister said private security companies are involved in the provision of a wide range of services, from risk analysis to close protection of individual and strategic vital installations.

"Today's function is very significant to come together as a security community to share and exchange ideas or perceptions about the best practical models of international standards as contributions to developing this important legal regulatory framework," she added.

She also said that given such significance of the Private Security Companies Act, her Ministry deems it necessary to invite stakeholder security community to support with reviewing and developing such a regulatory framework and its training manual accordingly.

"This will aim at enhancing administrative and oversight monitoring and coordination of operations of Private Security Companies (PSC) in effective and efficient manners."

Police Superintendent Sanna Janneh, who is in charge of PSC urged participants to look at the Act critically to ensure it is very effective in execution of its duties.

He also urged them to scrutinise the training manual and make sure people in uniform serving as private security guards get the best practices, training and skills.