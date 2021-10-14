Gambia: West Coast Region Zonal Tournament to Begin On November 13

13 October 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

The 2021 West Coast Region zonal football tournament is set to begin on 13 November 2021, according to news reaching Point Sports Desk.

Eleven zones namely Brikama, Lamin, Sukuta, Brufut, FBY, Sanyang, Gunjur, Kombo Central 2, Kombo East, Foni and COSDA are expected to compete in the upcoming West Coast Region zonal football tournament.

The country's league clubs will use West Coast Region zonal football championship to scout good players for their respective clubs.

The 2021 West Coast Region zonal tournament is aimed at promoting, grooming, nurturing and developing talents in the region.

