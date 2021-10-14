Gambia: Education Director Hails Students' Performance in Gabece

Director of In-service Training and Lifelong Learning at the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education (MoBSE), has described the performance of students in GABECE as encouraging.

Madam Tida Jatta-Jarjue made this disclosure recently at her officer in Kanifing during a one-on-one with the Information Officer at MoBSE, Lamin B. Darboe.

"The performance of students in examinations is encouraging especially this year's GABECE exams. I am in the ministry for over 20 years. I know that the gap is going up; I knew where we were and where we are today," Director Jatta pointed out.

"When I heard people saying we have to change our curriculum," she explained, "do they know how many times we made reviews on our curriculum and what they fail to understand is that as a sector, we have to go with the burning issues of the day."

She added that any issue that is happening within the sector, "we try and make adjustment all the time and the issue is that people don't understand what is going on at the ministry."

"If they don't understand issues at the ministry," she advised; let them ask somebody at the ministry to explain to them. The second issue is the technology, i.e., mobile phones are a concern because some children learnt a lot from the internet which have both positive and negative effect on them."

"To be frank, internet is good, but it's better if children are using it positively alongside with responsibility. These are the issues the ministry is dealing with; and these are issues that are here to stay with us and as a sector, we always reinvent them so that we can deal with them," she disclosed.

According to director Jatta, it is a collective responsibility for everybody to put their hands on deck to make sure our children go to school, stay in school, finish school and at the end, come out with encouraging results.