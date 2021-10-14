Gambia: Farato to Rub Shoulders With Tanji in Kombo South District Tourney Icebreaker

13 October 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Defending champions Farato will clash with Tanji in the opening match of the 2021-2022 Kombo South District football tournament on Saturday 16 October 2021 at the Sanyang Football Field at 4.30 p.m.

Both villages will fight to stun each other to clasp the significant three points in the annual Kombo south District biggest football fiesta.

On Sunday 17 October 2021, Gunjur will entertain arch-rivals Kartong at the Sanyang Football Field at 4.30 p.m.

Gunjur and Kartong will affray to daze each other to clutch the vital three pints in the yearly Kombo South District football championship.

Meanwhile, Gunjur and Kartong drew goalless in the 2011-2012 Kombo South District football tournament played at the Sifoe Football Field.

