Sudan's RAC Withdraws From Declaration of Freedom and Change

13 October 2021
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — Sudan's Revolutionary Awakening Council (RAC) under the leadership of former Janjaweed leader and head of the Mahameed clan, Musa Hilal, has announced its official and final departure from the Declaration of Freedom and Change, which it signed in early January 2019.

The declaration is a further result of political disunity between factions of the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC), an important partner in the transitional government, and a new coalition of 16 political and armed groups calling for "consensus within the FFC".

In a press statement, RAC Secretary-General Mohamed Bakheet Ajabeldor, withdrew its connection to the National Accord charter, the Forces for Freedom and Change group B, and pledged to continue the revolutionary struggle to achieve comprehensive change and achieve the goals of the revolution.

"The RAC categorical rejects the Juba Peace Agreement and its tracks, as well as categorically and definitively refusing to line up with the remnants of the former regime with all its facades and banners".

Ajabeldor demanded the dissolution of the current government and the formation of a new national government of professional competencies capable of completing the desired change and smoothing the transition from a dictatorial regime to a democratic one.

