Liberia: Public Works Not Visible in Lofa

....Citizens Alarm over the abandonment of Public Works facility in Voinjama

voinjamaSeveral Citizens of Lofa County, mostly within Voinjama City have alarmed over the invisibility of the staff of the Ministry of Public Works including the resident Engineer.

The Citizens told our reporter recently that during the Administration of former president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf , the Ministry of Public Works was visible with equipment advisable with in the compound of public works in Voinjama.

The Citizens however expressed regret over the attitude by the Authority of the Ministry of Public Works for not taking the county office seriously stressing that the present of the county Resident Engineer and staff of the Ministry should be available within the county something that is proving to be insensitive on the part of the Ministry in the area of road connectivity.

Most of the citizens said the abandonment of the Ministry's compound including the residence of the resident Engineer of the county, clearly provides that the Ministry is not proactive in the county infrastructure development especially road rehabilitation.

Additionally, the Citizens described the Ministry of Public as Monrovia Based Ministry and not nationwide indicating that they are not making impact within Lofa county, especially the capital city Voinjama.

They called on the County Authority including the legislative caucus to emulate the people of Nimba County efforts to improve their road network to boost their agriculture products and transportation within their county.

According to the Lofa citizens, the county Authority of Nimba and the legislative caucus through the delegates of their county seating agree to purchase earth moving equipment through the Ministry of Public Works.

They Indicated that With the unity of the citizens of Nimba County, the government was able to purchase those earth moving equipment that the Ministry of Public Works is now using to recondition the various roads in Nimba, something according to the Citizens of Lofa, needs to be emulated by their county authorities.

The Citizens however urged those within power in the county to use the county development fund to purchase earth moving equipment for the county and not to build commissioner compounds including motorbikes for commissioners.

The Citizens expressed the hope that the county authority will work in the best interest of them particularly the county roads connectivity.