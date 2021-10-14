Zimbabwe: Surrey Storm Welcome Back Kwangwa to UK

Senior Sports Reporter

GEMS captain, Felisitus Kwangwa, continues to set the bar high for local players after English side, Surrey Storm, retained her for the 2022 Vitality Netball Superleague season.

She first signed for the club, late last year, for their 2021 season.

She returned home at the end of the season, a few months ago, when her contract expired.

Although she was not certain about her future, when she came back home, Kwangwa remained positive, praying for another chance, in the top league. Surrey Storm coach, Mikki Austin, said they were pleased to have Kwangwa back at the club.

"We are really pleased to welcome Felisitus back to Surrey Storm.

"An athlete that really grew into her role here last season and relished being part of the VNSL environment.

"We look forward to welcoming Felisitus back into the fold and having her in duck egg blue," said Austin.

The 26-year-old goal defender said the goal, for the forthcoming season, was to be a Superleague Champion.

"I am so excited to be back with Storm, which is an opportunity that I always appreciate," she said.

"This season I want to be a Superleague champion."

Kwangwa first caught the eye, during the 2019 Netball World Cup in Liverpool, where Zimbabwe were making their debut appearance.

She was one of the outstanding players, walking away with three Player of the Match performances.

Despite a difficult 2021, season as Surrey Storm struggled in the Vitality Netball Superleague, Kwangwa proved her value in the games she appeared, for the side.

She was voted Player of the Match against Wasps, in the final game of the season.

Surrey Storm finished on position 10, out of 11 teams in the league, with just three wins, from 20 games.

But, Kwangwa is hoping for a better season, when she bounces back at the club, for the 2022 campaign.

The Zimbabwean goal defender is expected to lead the senior national team at the upcoming Pent Series and the African Championships.

"This is a good timing to bounce back as it will give us ample time to prepare for the World Cup qualifiers next year," said Kwangwa.

Both events will be staged in Namibia.

The Pent Series is scheduled for November 1 to 5, followed by the African Championships, from November 9 to 16.

The Pent Series will feature Malawi, Uganda, Zambia, Kenya, Zimbabwe and hosts Namibia.

They will be joined by Botswana, Tanzania and Ghana for the African Championships.