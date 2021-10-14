Somalia: Improve Economic Cooperation Between Serbia and Somalia.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Serbia, Nikola Selaković, met today, at his office of the gathering on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the first conference of the Non-Aligned Movement, with the Minister of Commerce and Industry of Somalia, Hon. Khalifa Abdi Omar.

In the conversation, Selaković reminded of the rich history of diplomatic relations between Serbia and Somalia, and referred to the successful cooperation between the two countries in the Non-Aligned Movement.

At that time, the two countries had developed economic cooperation and many students from Somalia were educated in our country, and Serbia, according to Selaković, is still ready to increase the number of scholarships for studying young Somalis in our country through the "World in Serbia" program country.

On this occasion, Selakovic expressed satisfaction and happiness with the reopening of the Somali embassy in Belgrade, expressing the expectation that it will contribute to the intensification and improvement of economic cooperation, especially in areas such as education, trade, agriculture and the ICT industry.