Somalia: Improve Economic Cooperation Between Serbia and Somalia.

14 October 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Serbia, Nikola Selaković, met today, at his office of the gathering on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the first conference of the Non-Aligned Movement, with the Minister of Commerce and Industry of Somalia, Hon. Khalifa Abdi Omar.

In the conversation, Selaković reminded of the rich history of diplomatic relations between Serbia and Somalia, and referred to the successful cooperation between the two countries in the Non-Aligned Movement.

At that time, the two countries had developed economic cooperation and many students from Somalia were educated in our country, and Serbia, according to Selaković, is still ready to increase the number of scholarships for studying young Somalis in our country through the "World in Serbia" program country.

On this occasion, Selakovic expressed satisfaction and happiness with the reopening of the Somali embassy in Belgrade, expressing the expectation that it will contribute to the intensification and improvement of economic cooperation, especially in areas such as education, trade, agriculture and the ICT industry.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X