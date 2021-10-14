Malawi: Govt Appoints Daud Suleman As New Macra Director General

Renowned Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) expert Daud Suleman has been appointed Director General of the Malawi Communication Regulatory Authority (MACRA), Nyasa Times can confirm.

The Minister of Information Gospel Kazako said in an interview a short while ago that Suleman has been offered the job after undergoing rigorous interview processes.

"Yes, I can confirm to you that Mr. Suleman is our new Director General for MACRA," said Kazako.

The Information Minister said the government has full confidence that the appointee will deliver according to the expectations of Malawians.

Following the announcement of his appointment, social media enthusiasts took to social networking platforms such as Facebook and WhatsApp to express their reactions and views on Suleman's appointment.

While others heartily congratulated him for what they termed as "deserving appointment", others felt this was a pure example of political appeasement.

But Kazako dismissed the assertions, stressing that Suleman had been hired after undergoing a competitive process of interviews.

"Let me reiterate that the Tonse Alliance Government, under President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, is not in a business of appeasing anyone based on political considerations. This government doesn't look at its citizens based on their region of origin, parties they are affiliated to or religions they belong to, but their competence," said the minister.

Kazako said his ministry looks forward to working with Suleman as he leads MACRA in changing the ICT terrain in Malawi.

Suleman earned himself an ICT celebrity accolade during the Presidential Elections Case where his evidence is believed to have turned the tables in the annulled election of former President Peter Mutharika in the 2019 Tripartite Elections.