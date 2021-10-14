South Africa: Home Affairs Sets the Record Straight On Aline Mauwa

The Department of Home Affairs has in a statement set the record straight with regard to the passing on of Aline Mauwa, a refugee who was among the protestors who occupied pavements in Brooklyn, Pretoria, in 2019.

The department said it refutes claims made by the Women and Children at Concern (WCC) group which claims that Mauwa died a "brutal and abusive death caused by denial of health care in Lindela".

"Sadly, this statement contains deliberate misrepresentation of facts which the department seeks to correct, for the benefit of society."

According to the department, Mauwa passed away at Leratong Hospital on Saturday afternoon following a short illness.

She had been receiving treatment at the clinic inside the Lindela and nearby hospitals since early August 2021.

She first visited the clinic in Lindela on 06 August 2021 and received treatment and was regularly monitored. Two days later, on 08 August 2021, she was transferred to the Yusuf Dadoo Hospital for further treatment. After receiving treatment, she returned to Lindela.

A day later, on 09 August 2021, she visited the clinic in Lindela for a different ailment. She received treatment at the clinic and was regularly monitored.

On 28 September 2021, she was referred to Yusuf Dadoo Hospital for treatment of the ailment she reported on 09 August 2021. She returned to Lindela after treatment.

On 09 October 2021, the clinic in Lindela referred her to Leratong Hospital where she passed away.

Contrary to the WCC statement, Mauwa did not pass away in Lindela.

"Anybody who alleges negligence in the treatment of a patient must prove it by reporting the matter to the Health Ombud, who was specifically appointed for that purpose, and/or the Health Professions Council of SA (HPCSA), rather than issue false and inflammatory media statements," the department said.

The department is working with the United Nation's High Commissioner for Refugees to assist the family with funeral arrangements.

"It is worth mentioning that Lindela and the clinic inside, run by full-time medical and nursing staff, have been subject to several oversight visits by different institutions.

"The Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs visited Lindela on 11 May 2020. In addition, the SA Human Rights Commission visited the facility on 29 September 2021," said the department.