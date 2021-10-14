Namibia: Cops Ask for Assistance to Trace Missing Teen

The Walvis Bay police are asking for the public's assistance to trace 18-year-old Lizette Fritz.

Fritz left her home at Kuisebmond on Sunday and never returned.

She is light in complexion, of slim build and speaks Khoekhoegowab, Afrikaans and English.

She is a Grade 10 learner at Kuisebmond Secondary School.

Fritz or anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact chief inspector Daniel Gurirab at 081 233 3745, detective warrant officer Amamub at 081 763 8188 or visit their nearest police station.