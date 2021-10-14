Liberia: Ellen Joins the #freetownthetreetown Campaign

After receiving the "Key to the City" of Freetown, former President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf joined Freetown City Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr at the Prince of Wales School to launch the city's tree-planting campaign.

The Prince of Wales School is one of the hundreds of sites where trees are currently being planted as part of the second phase of #FreetownTheTreeTown.

Mrs. Sirleaf was given the opportunity to listen to FEDURP, the city's partner CBO responsible for tree growing in Catchment 2, and from other members of the city's tree growing team.

The Amujae founder planted a Neem tree with tree tracker code WAC2Neem172.

The local team demonstrated the use of the Tree Tracker App and showed Mrs. Sirleaf how she would be able to follow the growth of the tree she planted online.

The former President was then presented with a certificate by Cllr Murray Conteh confirming her as a Freetown Climate Change Ambassador and with a #FreetownTheTreeTown hat made by the impact investment partner Finor X!

"It was an inspiring and enjoyable exercise even as we emphasized and illustrated that #FreetownTheTreeTown is not just about planting trees, it is about growing trees using a sustainable model that also creates jobs.

We were joined by eager schoolboys who warmly welcomed Madame Ellen and by the agriculture department teachers who have been part of the process and are committed to securing the newly planted trees," Mayor Aki-Sawyerr said.

The former Liberian President also met with Sierra Leonean Women Leaders

An amazing day with a truly amazing icon culminated in an amazing evening! It was my privilege and joy to host a dinner in honor of former President of Liberia, Her Excellency Madam Ellen Johnson Sirleaf in my capacities as Mayor of Freetown and an Amujae Leader," said Aki-Sawyerr.

With a room full of women leaders ranging from age 21 to age 94, representing the public, private and nonprofit sectors, the evening's discourse was about the potential of women being unlocked for the development of our society.

Inspiring statements were delivered by media personality Phebean Swill and 2021 cohort Amujae Leader Dr. Yakama Jones.

President Sirleaf delivered the keynote address which was uplifting, inspiring and incredibly motivational.

"She left every woman in the room determined to fulfill her potential and to provide a platform for other women to do the same," added Aki-Sawyerr.

"I look forward to having another opportunity to host Madame Ellen and to have many more of Freetown's women leaders present as limited spacing was a restriction on this occasion. For now, I am excited to share the messages! #womensupportingwomen #LetsTakeOurSpace!" She said.